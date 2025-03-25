//VHS Theatre Arts Department to present “Little Shop of Horrors”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Theatre Arts Department will present “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Performing Arts Center.

According to the Valdosta City Schools Facebook page, the VHS Theatre Arts Department proudly presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at the VHS Performing Arts Center located at 3101 Barrack Obama Blvd. with multiple performances starting on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

For more information a link to the Valdosta City Schools Facebook post is available below.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1NeJeGbG8o