Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

VCS Turner Samples signs scholarship to Roane State Community College

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates Turner Samples signing to play baseball for Roane State Community College.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools celebrated an exciting moment for Turner Samples as he signed his college baseball scholarship to play for Roane State Community College in Tennessee!

It was a great day at Valdosta High School, surrounded by family, coaches, teammates, and supporters as Turner took this next big step in his baseball journey.

Congrats, Turner—excited to see what’s next!

