//VCS mourns Mrs. Lana Nicole Duncan Cason

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the passing of Lana Nicole Duncan Cason the wife of former VCS superintendent.

Dear Valdosta City Schools Family,

It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the passing of Mrs. Lana Nicole Duncan Cason, beloved wife of our former superintendent, Dr. William Todd Cason. Mrs. Cason departed this life on March 14, 2025.

Mrs. Cason was a proud product of the Valdosta City Schools system, a graduate of Valdosta High School’s Class of 1987, and most recently, the dedicated social worker for J.L. Newbern Middle School. Her passion for advocating for children and her commitment to the Wildcat community was unwavering. Lana will be remembered for her compassionate spirit, tireless service, and deep love for her family and faith. As First Lady of Centennial Missionary Baptist Church, she touched many lives through her ministry alongside her husband.

Mrs. Cason is survived by her loving husband, Dr. William Todd Cason, their children Amber, Chelsea, and William Jr., and a host of family and friends who will forever cherish her memory.

Please keep the Cason family, her Newbern Middle School family, and the entire Valdosta City Schools community in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this unexpected and unimaginable loss.

We are accepting any love offerings for the Cason Family at the Central Office. If your school or you personally would like to make a contribution, feel free to drop it by to Mrs. Debi Kennedy by the end of the day on Thursday, March 20.

Service Details:

Visitation: Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 PM to 6 PM at Pleasant Temple Church, 309 Cherry Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. The family has requested no photos during the visitation and funeral service.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 2 PM to 6 PM at Pleasant Temple Church, 309 Cherry Street, Valdosta, GA 31601. The family has requested no photos during the visitation and funeral service. Celebration of Life: Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 PM at Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Blvd, Valdosta, GA 31602. Burial will follow at Pallbearer Cemetery. The service will also be live streamed via Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home’s website and Facebook page.

Flower deliveries may be sent to Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home in Quitman, Georgia on Friday and Saturday. The funeral home is overseeing all arrangements for Mrs. Cason.

For more information, please visit: Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home.

Please click here for a resource on dealing with grief, which we hope will be helpful to all who are processing this tremendous loss.