//VCS announces upcoming Prom Closet Giveaway

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces that Tinashe Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star will sponsor a Prom Closet Giveaway.

Valdosta City Schools is excited to share that the Tinashe Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star is sponsoring a Prom Closet Giveaway on March 29, 2025, at 12:00 PM! They’ll have items for both boys and girls, including gowns, suits, jewelry, plus free haircuts, hairstyles, and makeup – all at no cost!

This is a wonderful opportunity to ensure everyone has something special to wear for prom. Let’s spread the word and show some love!