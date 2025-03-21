//VCS announces new leadership appointments

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools announces new key leadership appointments for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

Valdosta City Schools is proud to announce key leadership appointments for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, reflecting the district’s commitment to student achievement, staff development, and a culture of excellence across all campuses.

Jarred Hart Named Principal of Sallas Mahone Elementary School

Valdosta City Schools welcomes Jarred Hart as the new principal of Sallas Mahone Elementary School, effective July 2025. Hart brings over 23 years of educational experience, beginning his career in Turner County Schools in 2001 as a health and physical education teacher and coach. He later served with Clinch County Schools, taking on roles as a teacher and coach in multiple sports. Since 2022, Hart has served as an assistant principal at Valdosta High School, where he has been instrumental in fostering student success and a positive school culture.

A Clinch County native and graduate of Valdosta State University, Hart holds degrees in Exercise Science, Curriculum and Instruction, and Educational Leadership.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Hart as the new principal of Sallas Mahone Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart. “His extensive background as both an educator and coach, combined with his leadership experience, make him an excellent fit to lead our school community.”

“I am honored to serve as the principal of Sallas Mahone Elementary School,” Hart said. “I look forward to working alongside our talented staff, dedicated families, and outstanding students to continue building a culture of excellence.”

Kendrick Moody Named Principal of S.L. Mason Elementary School

Kendrick Moody has been named the new principal of S.L. Mason Elementary School, effective July 2025. Moody, a U.S. Air Force veteran and VHS alumnus, brings more than 20 years of educational and leadership experience. He began his career in Atkinson County Schools and later served as a coach and assistant principal in Brooks County. Since 2013, Moody has been an assistant principal at Valdosta High School and the district’s assistant athletic director. He is also well-known as the voice of the Valdosta Wildcats on Friday nights.

Moody holds a Bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a Specialist in Curriculum and Instruction from Nova Southeastern University.

“We are thrilled to name Mr. Moody as the next principal of S.L. Mason Elementary,” said Dr. Lockhart. “His leadership, passion for education, and deep connection to the Valdosta community make him a great choice to guide S.L. Mason into the future.”

“It is an incredible honor to serve as the next principal of S.L. Mason Elementary School,” Moody shared. “As a proud Wildcat, I am excited to continue serving the Valdosta community and working with the amazing staff, students, and families.”

Ms. Ditranna Walker Named Principal of Valdosta Early College Academy

Valdosta City Schools is also proud to announce Ms. Ditranna Walker as the new principal of Valdosta Early College Academy. Ms. Walker began her career in 2001 and has since served in key roles, including lead teacher in Lowndes County Schools, English coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, and most recently, as assistant principal at J.L. Newbern Middle School.

Ms. Walker brings a wealth of experience and a global perspective to her new role, holding multiple certifications and endorsements in educational leadership, gifted education, and teacher coaching.

“A true servant leader doesn’t seek a title but instead earns trust, doesn’t demand respect but gives it freely, and doesn’t aim to be the greatest, but strives to bring out greatness in others,” Ms. Walker shared.

“We are confident that Ms. Walker will continue the tradition of excellence at Valdosta Early College Academy,” said Dr. Lockhart. “Her leadership and dedication will be invaluable to students, families, and staff.”

Dr. Lauren Whittaker Appointed Director of Georgia Multi-Tiered System of Supports (GaMTSS)

Dr. Lauren Whittaker has been appointed as the Director of the Georgia Multi-Tiered System of Supports (GaMTSS) for Valdosta City Schools. In this role, Dr. Whittaker will lead the implementation of MTSS and Positive Behavior and Intervention Supports (PBIS) across the district, aligning academic and behavioral supports to improve student outcomes.

Dr. Whittaker began her career as a fourth-grade teacher at North Brooks Elementary and has held leadership roles including academic coach, assistant principal, and most recently, Interim Principal at S.L. Mason Elementary School.

“I am truly honored and excited to lead the Valdosta City Schools GaMTSS program,” said Dr. Whittaker. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated educators, students, and families to ensure success for all students.”

Dr. Whittaker will officially transition into her new role in July 2025 but will continue as Interim Principal at S.L. Mason for the remainder of the school year.

“We are excited about Dr. Whittaker’s leadership of our GaMTSS program,” said Dr. Lockhart. “Her experience and commitment to supporting students and teachers will help advance our district-wide goals for student achievement.”

Valdosta City Schools congratulates these outstanding leaders and looks forward to the continued success of each school and program under their guidance.