//Lowndes I75 Exit 11 traffic to begin using roundabouts

Photo: This November 2024 file photo shows work continuing on the roundabouts at the ramps where I-75 traffic meets SR 31/Madison Highway traffic at Exit 11. Traffic is expected to move to the roundabouts next week. GDOT photo: Courtney Peugh

LOWNDES CO – The Georgia Department of Transportation announces that I75 Exit 11 traffic to begin using roundabouts in Lowndes County.

The contractor reconstructing the Interstate 75 interchange at Exit 11/State Route (SR) 31 in Lowndes County plans to shift traffic to the new roundabouts next week.

The shift is scheduled for March 6, but is subject to change. The roundabouts will replace the ramp terminal traffic signals at the intersection of SR 31.

Reconstruction of the interchange to improve operation and enhance safety began in 2022 and is expected to be complete in late May. The interchange has remained open during construction so traffic hasn’t had to use an off-site detour. Reconstruction is a blended federal, state and Transportation Investment Act (TIA) funded project. The construction cost alone is approximately $37 million.

Exit 11 is not the only I-75 interchange to utilize roundabouts at the ramp terminals. Reconstruction of Exit 2/Lake Park Bellville Road in Lowndes County was completed in 2022 and became the first interstate interchange in southwest Georgia to include roundabouts.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has found that roundabouts reduce the types of crashes where people are seriously injured or killed by 78-82% compared to intersections controlled by stop signs or traffic signals. That’s because roundabouts reduce the number of conflict points among vehicles. All traffic moves in the same direction at a slower speed, so if a crash does occur it isn’t likely to result in severe injuries. Roundabouts are also very efficient at keeping traffic flowing.

The rules of traveling through a roundabout/traffic circle are simple. Vehicles already in the circle have the right of way and do not have to stop. Drivers waiting to enter the circle should look left and enter when it is safe to do so. You can find more roundabout information and instructional videos at https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/pages/Roundabouts.aspx.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, seamless and sustainable transportation system that supports Georgia’s economy and is sensitive to both its citizens and its environment.