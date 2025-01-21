//VCS congratulates winners of 2025 District Spelling Bee

Share with friends

Photo: Winners of the 2025 District Spelling Bee.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools congratulates the recent winners of the 2025 District Spelling Bee and thanks all the participants.

Release:

Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 District Spelling Bee!

1st Place: Ayla Frazier

2nd Place: Raimund Davis

3rd Place: Shauni Phillips

Valdosta City Schools gives a huge round of applause to every participant of the 2025 District Spelling Bee for their dedication, hard work, and impressive spelling skills! Each of the participants showcased incredible talent, and VCS is so proud of everyone’s efforts. Special congratulations goes to Ayla Frazier, who will continue on to compete in the Region 9 Spelling Bee on February 22, 2025,