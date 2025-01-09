//VCS announces Middle School Tennis Tryouts

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Middle School Tennis Tryouts will be open to Valdosta City School students in grades 6-8 from January 13th-16th.

Release:

Middle School Tennis Tryouts are January 13-16, 2025 from 3:45-5:15pm at McKey Park Tennis Courts. This is open to students in grades 6-8 at Valdosta Middle, VECA, and J.L. Newbern Middle.

Important Information:

Students will need to bring their own racket to all tryouts/practices

Transportation to the courts will need to be arranged by the student

VECA and Newbern students may ride the bus; VMS students may walk over

Interest Form Link: https://bit.ly/40ne77R

For any questions or concerns, please contact: andrea.davis@gocats.org