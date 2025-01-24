//VCS announces hearing rescheduled due to winter storm

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the public hearing has been rescheduled due to the school closures caused by the winter storm.

The hearing originally scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2025, has been rescheduled due to the closure of schools caused by Winter Storm Enzo. See updated release below.

The Valdosta Board of Education intends to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for Valdosta City Schools. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this matter to be held at the Valdosta Board of Education located at 1204 Williams Street, Valdosta, on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:00 pm. Times and places of additional public hearings on this matter are at 1204 Williams Street, Valdosta, on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 6:00 pm.