//Valdosta BOE invites citizens to open public hearing

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education invites citizens to the open public hearing to discuss VCS homestead exemption status.

The Valdosta Board of Education intends to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for Valdosta City Schools. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this matter to be held at the Valdosta Board of Education located at 1204 Williams Street, Valdosta, on Thursday January 16, 2025 at 6:00 pm. Times and places of additional public hearings on this matter are at 1204 Williams Street, Valdosta, on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:00 pm and Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:00 pm.