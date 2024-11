Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the Valdosta Early College Academy’s 16th Annual Holiday Pecan Fundraiser to support education.

This is a great opportunity to shop for that hard to buy co-worker, family friend, neighbor, etc. Online orders must be submitted by Monday, December 9, 2024 at www.myveca.org.