//VCS Media Specialist shine at CP RESA Job Alike event

Photo: Valdosta City Schools Media Specialists at the CP RESA Job Alike event.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Media Specialists shined at the CP RESA Job Alike event sharing innovative ideas to benefit the community.

On Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, Valdosta City Schools was well-represented at the CP RESA Job Alike event, where our talented media specialists came together to share innovative ideas and collaborate for the benefit of our students and community.

Kim Knight from Pinevale Elementary School shared her creative “Spill the Tea” initiative, where she engages students and parents in exciting, interactive discussions about reading and learning.

Sara Kampii from JL Newbern Middle School introduced the innovative Playcard Access program, a partnership with the public library that encourages students to explore digital resources and boost their literacy!

Kendal Crawford, district representative, highlighted the Wildcats on Wheels bus, an exciting mobile literacy initiative designed to bring books, resources, and learning opportunities directly to our community.

We are so proud of the work our media specialists are doing to promote literacy and foster a love of learning in Valdosta!