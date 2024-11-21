//VCS closes schools as Wildcats head to second-round playoffs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the decision has been made to close schools in light of the second-round of football playoffs.

A Message from Craig Lockhart

We are incredibly proud of our students’ dedication and achievements, both in and out of the classroom, therefore, we need to share an important update for this Friday, November 22, 2024.

Our football team has advanced to the second round of the state playoffs and will proudly represent our school system, along with our band and cheerleaders, on Peachtree TV. This hard-earned opportunity reflects their commitment, teamwork, and the unwavering support of our community. However, it also means that they will be traveling over four hours each way for the game—an exciting opportunity but one that presents some logistical challenges.

To ensure enough buses and drivers for this trip, we’ve had to carefully evaluate how to balance transportation needs for this event with our regular operations. After considering solutions from other communities facing similar challenges, we have made the decision to close Valdosta City Schools on Friday, November 22, 2024.

We recognize that this comes after previous closures due to several weather events this year, and we did not make this decision lightly. However, this will allow us to support our student athletes, band members and cheerleaders, prioritize safety, and give our staff the opportunity to cheer on our Wildcats in Carrollton.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Let’s show our students, coaches and all their supporting staff how proud we are of their hard work and dedication. We wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving and hope you have safe travels as you spend time with family and friends. Go Wildcats!