//BX3 to host Community Care Day

VALDOSTA – BX3 will host a Community Care Day to help support the local community service efforts.

Release:

The Bruthas Bout Biznis, Inc. (501c3) will be in Valdosta GA on November 9, 2024 serving the communities near Scott Park! Especially after Hurricane Helene! I am so thankful and grateful to share that Councilwoman, Viviann Cody, City Councilman at Large, Nick Big-Nick Harden, and Aaron Winston of R.E.A.C.H Two, Inc. have decided to support this community service effort! Also we have the American Red Cross, NAMI, Valdosta Fire Department and other organizations sharing helpful resources to the families in these communities! If you would like to make a donation to this project, please cash app BX3 to: $bruthas2006 or Zelle: bruthasboutbiznis@gmail.com! Or if you want to participate in this event, please contact me!