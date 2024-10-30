//Wiregrass signs student transfer agreement with UGA

Share with friends

Photo ( l-r): UGA Tifton Campus Professor and Assistant Dean Dr. Michael Toews, UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Associate Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Dr. Dean Kopsell, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements, and Southern Regional Technical College President Jim Glass.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College signs a transfer agreement with the University of Georgia to benefit graduates.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the University of Georgia (UGA) College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) have signed a transfer agreement that benefits Wiregrass graduates. The transfer agreement will provide Wiregrass graduates who have an associate degree in Occupational Studies or Interdisciplinary Studies to transfer to the UGA Tifton Campus and pursue a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural (B.S.A.) in Agriscience and Environmental Systems, B.S.A. in Agricultural Education, or B.S.A. in Agribusiness.

UGA Tifton Campus is part of the University System of Georgia. This campus lies in the heart of South Georgia agriculture and is home to the Coastal Plain Experiment Station and the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center. Scientists on the Tifton campus primarily focus their projects toward traditional agriculture. These projects include but are not limited to, research on Georgia’s main row crops: cotton, peanuts, tobacco, small grains, soybeans, and vegetables. Tifton campus researchers also conduct leading research in the field of irrigation and global information systems.

UGA Associate Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs, Dr. Dean Kopsell, shared, “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Southern Regional Technical College, creating seamless transfer pathways for students pursuing majors in Agribusiness, Agricultural Education, and Agriscience and Environmental Systems at UGA CAES. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing students with an accessible transition to expand their educational horizons and achieve their career aspirations. We eagerly anticipate welcoming students who have received exceptional foundational training from our technical college partners. Together, this initiative will address the workforce needs in Georgia’s agricultural sectors. A heartfelt thank you to our technical colleges for their collaboration with Dr. George Vellidis, Lisa Wimberly, and Mary Formo in developing the Transfer Pathways Program.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Wiregrass graduates to work toward their bachelor’s in Agriscience here in South Georgia,” shared Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements. “Wiregrass looks forward to working with our partners at the University of Georgia for many years to come.”

Wiregrass students who are interested in learning more about this opportunity should talk with their academic advisor. To learn more about the college and programs offered, visit wiregrass.edu. To learn more about the UGA Tifton Campus and its programs offered, visit Tifton.caes.uga.edu.