//VCS names 2023-24 Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools names Mason Elementary Schools’s art teacher as the 2023-24 VCS Teacher of the Year.

Heather Dorsey, S.L. Mason Elementary School’s art teacher has been selected as the 2023-24 Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year.

Dorsey has been in education for 19 years and has been at S.L. Mason Elementary since 2017. She is the 14th teacher from her school to hold the VCS Teacher of the Year title, however she is the first ever art teacher to hold the title since VCS began the Teacher of the Year program in 1973.

Kevin Daw, principal of S.L. Mason Elementary School said, “Mrs. Dorsey’s dedication to her students, colleagues, school and district have been contagious and have directly made a positive impact on other educators working with her.”

The next step as VCS Teacher of the Year is to update and submit her application for consideration in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

When accepting the award Dorsey said, “I work with wonderful wonderful people [at S.L. Mason] and they make me a better teacher every day.”

The 14th annual VCS Teacher of the Year Banquet was held on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Over 200 attendees helped celebrate the 10 school level teachers of the year. This year those teachers were Courtney Allen of Valdosta Middle School, Telonica Blake of W.G. Nunn Elementary School, Lloyd Campbell of Horne Learning Center, Deatrice Hose of J.L. Newbern Middle School, Chelsea Lewis of J.L. Lomax Elementary School, Timeka Ross of Valdosta Early College Academy, Gabriel Naomi Virgil of Sallas Mahone Elementary School and Senior Chief Petty Officer Sheldon Willis of Valdosta High School.

Each teacher of the year was presented with gift bags filled with cash, gift cards and prizes from generous Community Partners in Education. Click here to view the program and list of donors.

Click here to view the album of photos from the VCS TOTY Banquet.

