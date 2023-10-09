//Valdosta Great Promise Partnership to offer youth career opportunities

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Great Promise Partnership program from the City of Valdosta’s collaborations will offer youth career opportunities.

Release:

The Great Promise Partnership (GPP) is a comprehensive program targeting at-risk students in grades 6 through 12. The GPP program aims to equip students with essential life skills, foster leadership development, and guide them through decision-making, setting the stage for a successful future.

“GPP has been a game-changer for the City of Valdosta’s workforce dynamics. The program doesn’t just focus on providing jobs; it’s a catalyst for community transformation. What sets GPP apart is its assurance to complete development—equipping students with job-related skills, life skills, and leadership abilities. GPP is not just shaping careers; it’s shaping the future of our City,” said Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development Coordinator, City of Valdosta.

The GPP program is a collaboration between the City of Valdosta and Valdosta High School. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the City’s commitment to empowering its youth and preparing them for success beyond high school.

The GPP Program, initiated in the City of Valdosta in 2012, is designed to provide Valdosta’s youth with up to two years of employment, job training, life skills development, mentoring, and income incentives to foster high school graduation and readiness for college or the workforce. The partnership between the City of Valdosta and Valdosta High School underscores their shared commitment to investing in the potential of young individuals and ensuring their successful transition into adulthood.

The Neighborhood Development Division of the City of Valdosta was honored with the Community Impact Award this past May for its exemplary efforts in youth leadership, engagement, and workforce development through the Great Promise Partnership Program (GPP). The prestigious award was presented by Georgia City Solutions (GCS), the non-profit arm of the Georgia Municipal Association.

Key components of the GPP Community include:

Bi-weekly life skills classes,

Participation in Leadership Adventure Weekends,

Regular discussions on career and post-secondary education, and

Direct interaction with community and state leaders.

Additionally, GPP students will actively investigate, plan, and implement a Service-Learning project, utilizing the skills and leadership they acquire through participation in the GPP Partnership.

Former GPP student and current City of Valdosta employee Tyren Martin shared how the GPP program and the City impacted his life.

“I never thought I’d be where I am today, working for the City of Valdosta. The Great Promise Partnership gave me more than just a job; it gave me a path to success. The skills I learned, the mentorship I received, and the opportunities to grow as a leader—it all shaped my journey. GPP didn’t just prepare me for a job; it prepared me for life. Now, I get to contribute to my community, and that’s a feeling like no other. The program didn’t just change my circumstances; it changed my perspective and future, ” Martin said.

Key Elements of GPP:

Students receive guidance regarding post-secondary options, helping them make informed decisions about their future education and career paths. Civic Responsibility Awareness: The program increases students’ awareness of civic responsibility through active involvement in community service projects, instilling a sense of social responsibility.

“We are excited about our partnership with the City of Valdosta to implement the Great Promise Partnership Program. This collaboration represents our shared commitment to the development of our youth, preparing them not just academically but also equipping them with the skills and mindset needed for success in the workforce and in life. By working together, we aim to create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of the students and our community,” said Valdosta High School Work-Based Learning Coordinator Aqila Blankumsee.

GPP is strategically designed to complement existing youth development programs, such as 4-H and the Career Pathways project. It also aligns with initiatives like Georgia BEST (Business Ethics Student Training) the Georgia REACH scholarship program and enhances the objectives of the Georgia Appalachian Center for Higher Education (GACHE) project.