//VSU to host Science Saturday for a fun-filled educational day

VALDOSTA – VSU will host Science Saturday for a fun-filled and educational day for all ages to learn about chemistry and geosciences.

The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 14 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center. (Photos were taken at previous events.)

Science Saturday is a fun-filled and educational opportunity for everyone to learn more about the fields of chemistry and geosciences. Learners of all ages will enjoy learning about DNA, making gel beads, exploring thermometers, identifying minerals, studying fossils, and building a city simulation.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street. A VSU parking permit is not required.

VSU’s upcoming Science Saturday celebrates the end of Earth Science Week Oct. 8-14, “Geoscience Innovating for Earth and People,” and the beginning of National Chemistry Week Oct. 15-21, “The Healing Power of Chemistry.”

Contact SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

