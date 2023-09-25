//VCS maintenance director awarded Coin of Victory

Share with friends

Photo: Mr. Jack Cook, director of facilities, Mrs. Kaci Nobles, our deputy superintendent, Dr. Alvin Hudson and superintendent, Dr. Lockhart.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools awards maintenance director with the VCS Coin of Victory for school cleanup efforts after Hurricane Idalia.

During the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, the VCS maintenance director, Mr. Jack Cook, went school to school to survey the damage caused by the storm. He spent hours making sure our schools were cleaned up, safe and ready for students to return on Tuesday, September 5.

Because of his efforts, Dr. Craig Lockhart, VCS superintendent, awarded Mr. Cook the inaugural VCS Coin of Victory.

Congratulations Mr. Cook and thank you for always working tirelessly for everyone in Valdosta City Schools.