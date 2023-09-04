//Students to return to Valdosta City Schools on Wednesday

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Faculty and staff will return on Tuesday, with students returning on Wednesday at Valdosta City Schools.

Release:

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all students and staff members who took the time to complete the recent survey. Your feedback is invaluable to us, and it has played a crucial role in shaping our decision regarding the return to school schedule.

After careful review of the survey data and consideration of all the information at hand, we are would like to announce that Valdosta City Schools will be taking the following steps:

Faculty and Staff Return – Tuesday, September 5

Student Return – Wednesday, September 6

Our plan for faculty and staff is to come in and assess anything that may have impacted their classroom or school buildings and develop a reentry plan for their students. One of the most pressing concerns highlighted in the surveys is the challenge many of our families are facing in accessing food. By bringing students back into our buildings, our students who are experiencing food insecurities during these challenging times are guaranteed meals for breakfast and lunch.

We understand that Hurricane Idalia has left many of us with ongoing obstacles to overcome. However, we believe that by reopening our schools, we can offer a sense of normalcy and support to our students and their families as we collectively navigate the path to recovery.

Please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for everyone. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any adjustments as needed to prioritize the well-being of our Valdosta City Schools community.

We appreciate your patience, resilience, and cooperation throughout these challenging times. Together, we will overcome the hurdles before us and provide the best possible education and support to our students, faculty and staff.

If you have any specific questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school’s administration team for assistance.

Thank you once again for your unwavering commitment to our school community.

Sincerely,

Dr. Craig Lockhart

Superintendent

Valdosta City Schools