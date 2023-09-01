//Moody recovers, aircraft return after Idalia

Share with friends

MOODY AFB – The 23rd Wing Emergency Operations Center report no major damage and aircraft assigned to the 347th Rescue Group have returned to base.

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base remains in HURCON 1R – Recovery.

The four evacuated HC-130J Combat King II aircraft assigned to the 347th Rescue Group have returned to base.

Recovery operations are on-going but initial assessments from the 23rd Wing Emergency Operations Center are reporting no aircraft or major infrastructure damage.

If you have any question, contact the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146.

For images of Members of Moody Air Force Base assessing the base during recover visit https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8000650/moody-recovers-after-hurricane-idalia.