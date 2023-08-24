//VCS makes Right to Know annual notice available for parents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The parents of Valdosta City Schools students are able to request information on teachers and paraprofessionals qualifications.

Release:

In compliance with the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act, the Valdosta City Schools would like to inform you that you may request information about the professional qualifications of your student’s teacher(s) and/ or paraprofessional(s). The following information may be requested:

1) Whether the student’s teacher

has met State qualification and licensing criteria for the grade levels and subject areas in which the teacher provides instruction;

is teaching under emergency or other provisional status through which State qualification or licensing criteria have been waived; and

is teaching in the field of discipline of the certification of the teacher.

2) Whether the child is provided services by paraprofessionals, and if so, their qualifications.

If you wish to request information concerning your child’s teachers’ and/or paraprofessional’s qualifications, please contact the Human Resources Office at (229) 671-6044.