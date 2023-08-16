//VCS encourages parents to take EOC Percentage Survey

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools are asking parents to take the EOC Percentage Survey to help shape the future of high school courses.

Your Opinion Counts: EOC Weight Percentage Survey

We want to hear from you! Help us shape the future of EOC assessment weight in high school courses.

Currently, a student’s EOC grade makes up 20% of their final course grade. However, we have an exciting opportunity to adjust this percentage, thanks to an amendment by the State Board of Education. Your feedback will guide our decision on how best to proceed.

We Value Your Input!

Do you think the weight percentage should stay the same?

Should we explore a lower percentage, down to a minimum of 10%?

Your opinion matters – help us find the right balance!

Act Now! The survey will close on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Your insight will shape our district’s policy on EOC weight percentage. Take a moment to share your thoughts and ideas. Let’s work together to create the best possible learning experience for our students.

Thank you for being an essential part of our educational community!