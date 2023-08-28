//Domestic dispute leads to 4-hour standoff with VPD

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute turned into a 4-hour standoff with Valdosta Police Department.

Release:

Arrested: Ronald Isaac, African American male, 52 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 24, 2023, at approximately 3:29 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Hightower Street after a male called E911 to report that he had assaulted his girlfriend and she needed an ambulance. The offender, later identified as Ronald Isaac, 52 years of age, also told the E911 dispatcher that he had a gun. When the first officers arrived at the residence, they found the 42-year-old victim hiding outside the house. She had multiple wounds to her head and facial areas. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to the hospital.

When officers attempted to talk to Isaac and get him to come outside, he told officers that he was not going to come out of the house. Officers heard him moving furniture around in the residence in an attempt to block the doors.

The Valdosta Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Unit, Tactical Operations Unit, and Tactical Robot Unit were activated and responded to the scene. Crisis Negotiators made contact with Isaac and spoke to him for approximately 4 hours. After Isaac would not come out of the residence, members of the Tactical Operations Unit and Tactical Robot Unit, worked together to make entry into the residence and take Isaac into custody without incident.

Isaac was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Aggravated assault-felony;

Aggravated battery-felony;

Kidnapping-felony; and

Possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

“This was great work by our officers who arrived on the scene quickly and were able to remove the victim to get immediate medical assistance. When our specialized units responded to the scene, I am proud of our members who worked together in every aspect to ensure a peaceful outcome.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.