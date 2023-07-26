//VCS hosts new Superintendent Meet and Greet

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces a special Meet and Greet event with the new Superintendent of Schools.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools is pleased to announce a special Meet and Greet event with our new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Craig Lockhart. The event will take place at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center on Monday, July 31, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Dr. Craig Lockhart brings a wealth of experience and a passion for education to Valdosta City Schools. Having served in various leadership roles in the education sector, he is committed to enhancing the quality of education and fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, educators, and stakeholders in the district.

The Meet and Greet offers an opportunity for the community, parents, teachers, and students to get to know Dr. Lockhart personally and learn more about his vision and plans for the future of Valdosta City Schools. Attendees will have the chance to engage in meaningful conversations, ask questions, and share their thoughts and aspirations for the district.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Craig Lockhart as the new Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools. This Meet and Greet event will provide the perfect platform for our community to connect with him on a personal level and gain insight into the direction our district will take under his leadership,” said Mrs. Tyra Howard, chairwoman, Valdosta Board of Education.