//VCS attends 2023 AVID Summer Institute

Release:

VCS teachers and leaders from J.L. Newbern Middle School, Valdosta Middle School, Valdosta Early College, and Valdosta High recently attended the 2023 AVID Summer Institute in Orlando. Participants attended workshops focused on evidence-based instructional strategies and resources to maximize student opportunities.

“This year’s theme was built around Collective Educator Agency and building relational capacity for effective instruction, leadership, systems, and a positive school culture,” said AVID District Director, Dr. Alex Alvarez.