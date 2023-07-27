//VCS announces new Centralized Registration Office for enrollment

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the new Centralized Registration Office making student enrollment easier.

Release:

Exciting news for Valdosta City Schools families! We are thrilled to introduce our brand new Centralized Registration Office! Starting now, enrolling your new student is now easier than ever.

No more visiting different schools for registration! All parents can head to the VCS Centralized Registration Department located at 1215 Slater Street, directly behind the main building of the Valdosta Board of Education.

This centralized approach streamlines the enrollment process, making it more convenient for everyone. To find out more about the VCS Centralized Registration Office or how to register new students, visit our website: https://bit.ly/2023VCSRegistration

Join us as we make registering for school an easier and smoother experience for all our Valdosta City Schools families!