//Valdosta City Schools to host Family Safety Night

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools Office of Safety and Security will host the Family Safety Night ahead of the new school year.

Release:

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority. Just ahead of the start of the 2023-24 school year, join us and our host, Sabrina W. Smith, for Family Safety Night at the Valdosta City Schools Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The session will begin at 6pm and will cover a range of important topics related to school safety to include school safety drills, crisis communications, policies surrounding weapons/drugs on campus, and safety initiatives. We hope to see you there!