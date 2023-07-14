//Lowndes Health Department hosts back-to-school immunizations bash

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Health Department are helping parents beat the rush for immunizations with the back-to-school bash.

School’s out for the summer, but school isn’t out forever. Are your children up-to-date on their back-to-school vaccinations? Lowndes County Health Department wants to make sure every child is ready to begin school and that parents can beat the rush by hosting their back-to-school bash.

The bash will be held at the health department Monday-Friday, July 31-August 11 during regular health department hours.

“The goal of our back to school bash each year is to make it as convenient as possible for parents to get their children’s school required vaccines,” said Kim Davis, RN, Lowndes County Nurse Manager. “Each year, in the days leading up to the new school year, we see an influx of patients. This can lead to long wait times, which isn’t fun for parents or children. Our back to school bash allows our staff to fully focus our efforts on making the school vaccine process as smooth and simple as possible.”

Hahira Health Clinic and Lake Park Health Clinic will also be hosting back-to-school bashes during those two weeks. Hahira is open Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays and Lake Park is open Monday and Wednesday.

Immunizations that children may need before starting school include Tdap, the human papillomavirus (HPV) series, chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, MCV4 or other vaccines based on the individual’s vaccine records.

MCV4 or meningococcal conjugate vaccine, is a two-dose series. It helps protect against four types of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W and Y). While most people who get the vaccine do not have any serious side effects it is always a possibility. The most common side effects include redness or pain where the shot was given and occasionally a fever. These side effects typically go away within 1-2 days.

Students entering the 7th grade need documentation of one dose of meningococcal vaccine and one dose of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster immunization (called “Tdap”) to begin classes in the new school year.

Parents are also reminded that all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4), unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.

Every child in a Georgia school system (kindergarten-12th grade), attending a childcare facility, or a student of any age entering a Georgia school for the first time is required by law to have a Georgia Immunization Certificate, Form 3231.

Children over the age of 5 are also eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to vaccinations, Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutrition screening form (Form 3300) will also be available during the back-to-school bash. Form 3300 is required for all students entering a Georgia school for the first time.

For more information on immunizations visit http://dph.georgia.gov/immunization-section.

To schedule an appointment at Lowndes County Health Department for the back-to-school bash, call 229-333-5257. The Lowndes County Health Department is located at 206 S. Patterson Street in Valdosta.

To schedule an appointment at Lake Park or Hahira Health Clinics for the back-to-school bash, call 229-794-2665. The Hahira Health Clinic is located at 503 W. Main Street in Hahira. The Lake Park Health Clinic is located at 751 Country Lane in Lake Park.