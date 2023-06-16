//VCS names W.G. Nunn Elementary principal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Schools recently announced the new principal of W.G. Nunn Elementary School.

Mrs. Tara Moss has been named principal of W.G. Nunn Elementary School in Valdosta City Schools. Moss will officially begin her tenure as principal in July of 2023.

Moss is a product of Valdosta City Schools. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University.

She has over 28 years of experience in education. Most recently, Moss served as an assistant principal of Valdosta Middle School, she started there in July 2020. Prior to coming to Valdosta City Schools, she worked in Brooks County Schools. Her career began in 1994 as a teacher, she continued to serve in that capacity until 2002. From there she was promoted to an academic coach, assistant principal and eventually principal.

Moss is married to Eric and together they have four children, Anthony, Brandon, Erica and Erin. They are active members of Christian Love Bible Baptist Church. She also serves on the board of directors for Southside Recreation Center and is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.

Moss credits her faith in God, a loving and supportive family, and excellent role models as motivating factors in her life. Notably those role models include her parents, Robert and Deborah Demps as well as her eighth grade teacher, Mrs. Joann Mabry.

“I believe in the power of positive expectancy. Students respond to the expectation set and rise to the levels that are established. Therefore, having high expectations for our students is a valuable tool in ensuring that all students are able to reach their fullest potential,” said Moss. “Philippians 4:13 which states that ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’ has become my personal motto.”