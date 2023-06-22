//VCS names PROMISE Program Director

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently named Gene Fandel as the director of the elementary alternative educational PROMISE Program.

Mr. Gene Fandel has been named director of the PROMISE Program in Valdosta City Schools. PROMISE is the elementary alternative educational program for the VCS. He will officially begin his new role in July of 2023.

Fandel came into education after starting his career in law enforcement and emergency management. He served as the emergency management agency director for Cook County and as a police officer with the Tifton Police Department. In 2009, he began working with Albany State/Darton College as a student support specialist. Fandel joined the staff of Tift County Schools as a teacher in 2010 and stayed in that role until 2017. In August 2017, he was named an assistant principal of Valdosta Middle School.

He has an Associate’s Degree from Darton College, Bachelor’s Degree from Troy University and a Master’s Degree from the University of South Florida. Fandel’s teacher certification was obtained through Valdosta State University where he also earned his Education Specialist degree.

“I look forward to partnering with the wonderful faculty and staff at PROMISE to ensure each student’s unique needs are met,” said Fandel. “I am very honored to become a part of the PROMISE Program family.”