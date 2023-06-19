//VCS names Pinevale Elementary Principal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recently named Mr. Tony E. Burgman as the principal of Pinevale Elementary School.

Mr. Tony E. Burgman has been named principal of Pinevale Elementary School. He will begin serving in this new capacity in July of 2023.

Mr. Burgman earned his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Valdosta State University and went on to earn his Educational Specialist Degree and Masters of Management and Administration of Educational Programs from Nova Southeastern University.

He began his teaching career in Valdosta City Schools as a middle grades science teacher in August of 2000. He taught the subject at J.L. Newbern Middle, Valdosta High School and at the alternative school, formerly called Pinevale Learning Center until 2015. In August of 2015 he was promoted to assistant principal of J.L. Lomax Elementary where he served until being named principal of Pinevale Elementary.

“It is my honor to serve as the new principal of Pinevale Elementary School,” said Burgman. “I will strive to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to have a successful future.”