//VCS names new J.L. Newbern Middle School Principle

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools names Mr. Royce Thomas as the new principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School.

Mr. Royce Thomas has been named principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School, he will transition over from his current school, Pinevale Elementary School over the summer.

Thomas started his career in Valdosta City Schools as a science teacher at NMS in January of 2003. He was promoted to an assistant principal in 2009 and served in that capacity for Valdosta High School, Newbern Middle School and the district’s alternative school formerly called Pinevale Learning Center. In 2015, he was promoted to principal of Pinevale Elementary School where he helped to create a positive school culture and climate that spread into the community surrounding the school.

“I’m looking forward to working and growing together with the faculty, staff, and community stakeholders at Newbern Middle School,” said Thomas. “I am excited to return to the very school where I began my educational career in Valdosta City Schools. It will be great to work with many of my former students and families from Pinevale and I cannot wait to meet those who are moving up from J.L. Lomax and W.G. Nunn. I know that together, we will accomplish great things.”

Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education from Valdosta State University and went on to earn his Master’s in Educational Leadership and Educational Specialist Degree in Curriculum, Instruction, Management and Administration from Nova Southeastern University.