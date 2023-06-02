//VCS employees awarded $1,000 scholarships

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta City Foundation recently presented two VCS employees with $1,000 scholarships each for education.

Release:

The Valdosta City Schools Foundation closed out the 2022-23 school year by presenting two $1,000 scholarships to employees furthering their education while working in the school system.

Congratulations to Ms. Shaniqua Durr, a paraprofessional at the PROMISE Program, who is attending Thomas University seeking her Bachelors in Education.

Ms. Tameka Stewart is a gifted teacher at Pinevale Elementary School who is seeking her ed specialist degree from Valdosta State University.

We appreciate the support of the VCS employees as well as local donors who continue to help our foundation thrive. This is the second year we’ve been able to offer scholarships to employees of the district.

Congratulations ladies, we wish you the best in your educational endeavors!!