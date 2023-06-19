//HOOP Athletics to host Mental Health Symposium

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – HOOP Athletics Organization will host the second Annual Mental Health Symposium Event featuring former NBA and NFL players.

HOOP Athletics Organization host it’s 2nd Annual Sports and Mental Health Event in Valdosta, Georgia.

The Azalea City is known for training up star athletes from both local high schools with Valdosta High being the winningest in the nation and many athletes to go on to play professional.

HOOPS Athletics Organization will host a Mental Health Symposium on June 23rd at the Valdosta Performing Arts Center and the Basketball Camp on June 24th at Valdosta High School Gym. The Valdosta City Schools and South Georgia Medical Center provided up to 50 scholarships for students for camp. The Mental Health Symposium will feature retired NBA player Charlie Ward and retired NFL player Tra Battle along with Valdosta State University’s Head Football Coach Tremaine Jackson and Valdosta High School Head Football Coach, Shelton Felton, Keyante Braswell, Assistant Principal of Harper Elementary and Licensed Clinical Pastoral Counselor, Casey Horne. This event will be hosted by HOOPS Organization Founder and South Georgia LEADS Alumni and South Georgia Diversity Committee Chairman, A. C. Braswell. These events will bring awareness to the importance of erasing the stigma of mental health and raise funds to connect those in need with mental health resources.

Did you know mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States? More than 50% will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. Let’s imagine together the impact we can make towards ending the stigma of mental health when we come together as one assist with access to care, support our community, and commit to action.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to A.C. at (229) 630-5075 or Angela Ward at 229-630-9510.