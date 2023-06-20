//GaDPH WIC to host farmer’s markets across district

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Health Department’s WIC program will host the annual farmer’s markets across the district this summer.

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy fresh and local produce. The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will be hosting their farmer’s markets to ensure everyone has access to fresh, local produce.

Farmer’s markets will kick off in early July and continue through mid-August. Markets will be held across South Health District, with Tift and Lowndes Counties each hosting two markets. All farmers markets will be held from 8:30AM-4PM.

The farmer’s market schedule for 2023 is:

DATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT LOCATION 7/10/2023 Ben Hill Health Dept. 251 Appomatox Rd. Fitzgerald, GA 31750 7/12/2023 Lowndes County Health Dept. 206 S. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601 7/13/2023 Brooks County Health Dept. 500 E. Courtland Quitman, GA 31643 7/19/2023 Tift County Health Dept. 305 E. 12th St. Tifton, GA 31794 7/17/2023 & 7/20/2023 Calhoun’s Produce 5075 Hawpond Rd. Ashburn, GA 31714 8/3/2023 Berrien County Health Dept. 600-A S. Jefferson St. Nashville, GA 31639 8/9/2023 Tift County Health Dept. 305 E. 12th St. Tifton, GA 31794 8/10/2023 Lanier County Health Dept. 3 W. Murrell St. Lakeland, GA 31635 8/15/2023 Cook County Health Dept. 204 N. Parrish Ave. Adel, GA 31620 8/16/2023 Lowndes County Health Dept. 206 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601

Please note that, for the Turner County market, vouchers will be issued at the health department, but can be redeemed at Calhoun’s Produce during regular business hours. Vouchers are valid at Calhoun’s Produce any day prior to expiration.

While the farmer’s markets are focused on serving WIC clients, they are open to anyone. WIC clients are asked to bring their eWIC cards with them to the market. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early as produce is limited.

For more information, please call the WIC Call Center at 1-888-388-2370 or contact your local health department and ask to speak to a WIC representative.