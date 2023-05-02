//VSU awards tenure to faculty members

Share with friends

Photo left to right: Dr. Robert Smith, provost and vice president for the Division of Academic Affairs; Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts; and Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president.

VALDOSTA – Five Valdosta State University faculty members were awarded tenure constituting a permanent status as a member of the university.

“Tenure is awarded to a faculty member whose teaching is judged to be superior, based on a number of measures,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at VSU. “Further, to achieve tenure, faculty are also accomplished scholars in their field, as demonstrated by publications, creation of artistic works, presentations, performances, and other activities relevant to their particular discipline. Finally, to be awarded tenure, faculty have a record of accomplishment in service to their department, their college, and the university.”

At VSU, tenure may be awarded, upon approval of the president, after a faculty member has completed a probationary period of at least five years of full-time service at the rank of assistant professor or higher.

VSU’s 2023 faculty tenure recipients are as follows:

Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts

Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences

VSU also recently awarded promotion to 21 faculty members.

Promotion is awarded to faculty members who demonstrate superior teaching; outstanding professional service to the university and/or the community; outstanding research, scholarship, creative activity, or academic achievement; and professional growth and development. Promotion to the rank of associate or full professor at a regional university like VSU requires the earned doctorate or other terminal degree or its equivalent in training, ability, and/or experience.

VSU’s 2023 faculty promotion recipients are as follows:

Sarah Arnett, Department of Communication Arts, College of the Arts, promoted to professor

Dr. Neena Banerjee, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor

Dr. Matthew Carter, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor

Dr. Nicole Cox, Department of Communication Arts, College of the Arts, promoted to professor

Abigail Heuss, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to professor

Dr. Daesang Kim, Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to professor

Dr. Anne Price, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to professor

Dr. Glenda Swan, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to professor

Dr. Gary Hackbarth, Department of Economics, Finance, and Healthcare Administration, Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, promoted to professor

Katherine Walden, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, promoted to senior lecturer

Maria Springfield, Department of Music, College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer

Dr. Rebecca Reynolds, Department of Art and Design, College of the Arts, promoted to senior lecturer

Dr. Andrea Ramirez, Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, promoted to senior lecturer

Dr. Teresa Doscher, Department of Biology, College of Science and Mathematics, promoted to senior lecturer

Kynthia James, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer

Dr. Michael Bochenko, Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Susan Blankenship, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Lois Bellflowers, School of Nursing, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Joshua Pifer, Department of Music, College of the Arts, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Nandan Jha, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Minsun Song, Department of Political Science, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, promoted to associate professor