//VCS celebrates S.T.E.A.M. Day at VSU

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools celebrates 2023 S.T.E.A.M. Day at the Valdosta State University S.T.E.A.M. Center to inform students of opportunities.

Valdosta City Schools (VCS) recognizes the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (S.T.E.A.M.) opportunities for students at all grade-levels. The purpose of this event is to encourage student achievement and awareness as related to S.T.E.A.M. opportunities with a VCS STEAM Day competition at the elementary and middle school levels in grades 4-8. Top school-level contest performers were invited to the district-level completion. Dr. Alex Alvarez (VCS Director of STEM and Curriculum) stated this event provides the opportunity for student to explore S.T.E.A.M. and S.T.E.M. careers and topics that are so important with the opportunities that exist for our students’ future in a global society. VCS thanks the event sponsors including Valdosta State University, SAFT Batteries Valdosta, and the Valdosta City Schools Foundation.

VCS STEAM Day at VSU S.T.E.A.M. Center.

2023 STEAM Day Results

Art Contest:

1St Place- Michaelah Ferguson (VECA)

2nd Place- Tamerri Thompson (SLM)

3rd Place- Nyra Parker & Kendalyn Patterson (SLM)

Robotics:

1St Place- Lillian Godwin, Lucian Tharnish, Kara Peters, Micah Casto, Vraj Patel,& Kanish Patel (SME)

2nd Place- Evenlyn Cruz Roblero, Mya Folsom & Jeremiah Sharpe (VECA)

3rd Place- Christian Wadley, Zaamar Mixon, Myles Garrison, Auston Mccoggle & Kylie Beaty (PES)

Science Fair:

1st Place- Jake Dorsey, Bryson Johnson, Davis Monroe & Lane Smith (VMS)

2nd Place Tie – Collins Daniels & Addyson Dorsey (SLM)

2nd Place Tie – Sam McCall (SLM)

2nd Place Tie – Addison Wallace, Theia Garbet-Chaitram, & Maahi Patel (VMS)

2nd Place Tie – Tristan Graddy & Jakiyah Bolden (VMS)

3rd Place- Avery Cribbs & Skylar Nobles (VMS)

Honorable Mention- Madison Dobrad (SLM)

Honorable Mention- Zaylee Martin & Marlee Rucker (SLM)

Honorable Mention- Imaniyah Lowe (WGN)

Honorable Mention- Matthew Mullis & Corbitt Harless (SME)