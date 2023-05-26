//VCS announces Summer Feeding Program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the Summer Feeding Program for children to have breakfast and lunch at no cost.



The School Nutrition Program of Valdosta City Schools will provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to children 18 years old and under. There will be two sites set up in the district, one at Valdosta High School and another at J.L. Lomax Elementary School. All meals must be eaten on site in either of the two cafeterias. Only one meal per child.

Valdosta High School and J.L. Lomax Elementary School will serve Monday through Thursday, from June 5-29. The sites will be closed on Fridays and on June 19, 2023 in observance of Juneteenth. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 am until 9:00 am and lunch from 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm. For more information call (229) 333-8509.