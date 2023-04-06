//Valdosta man arrested for narcotics after foot chase

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested for narcotics by VPD after a traffic stop led to a foot chase and a physical struggle with officers.

Arrested: Gary Curtis, African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident.

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 1:10 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of South Barack Obama Boulevard after the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The driver, later identified as Gary Curtis, 34 years of age, ran from the vehicle. After a brief foot chase, the officer caught up with Curtis. While trying to take him into custody, Curtis attempted to shove the officer away from him several times. During the physical struggle, Curtis continued to reach in his pocket and threw items on the ground. After Curtis was detained, officers recovered a bag of Alpha-PVP, which he had thrown from his pocket.

Curtis was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

· Possession with intent to distribute Alpha-PVP; and

· Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“This officer did a great job catching this offender and holding him until other officers arrived to assist him. Their thorough search recovered dangerous narcotics which had been thrown on the ground and could have been picked up by a child walking through the area.” Said Leslie Manahan.