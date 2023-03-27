//Valdosta man arrested during domestic dispute call

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested on narcotics and firearm charges by VPD officers after a report of a domestic dispute.

Release:

Arrested: Tyrell Lamont Curry, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On March 22, 2023, at approximately 12:13 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of East Adair Street after a citizen called E911 to report a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Tyrell Lamont Curry, 38 years of age, walking away from the residence. Curry bent down and appeared to set something on the ground, before walking back toward the officers. Through investigation, officers determined that Curry had physically assaulted a female at the residence. Officers arrested Curry without incident.

While searching Curry, officers located cocaine in his pocket, and when they checked the area where Curry had bent down they located a firearm.

Curry was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with:

· Simple battery-family violence-misdemeanor;

· Possession of a schedule I narcotic-felony; and

· Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony.

“Through their thorough investigation, our officers did a great job in not only making an arrest for a family violence incident, but following up and locating the gun. If our officers would not have followed up, the firearm could have been found by anyone in the area, including a child.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.