//Turner Center welcomes harpist as part of SCORE

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center hosts the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series Featuring harpist Angelica Hairston.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces the third concert in their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features Harpist, Educator, and Activist Angelica Hairston. The concert will take place on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m., in the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta. Due to unforeseen circumstances, previously scheduled SCORE performer Titus Underwood, oboe, is unavailable to perform.

Harpist Angelica Hairston will perform at the Turner Center’s 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series.

Hairston is known for her fiery performances and passion for social change. Throughout her career, she has made it a priority to create social impact through the power of the arts. In 2016, she founded the organization Challenge the Stats, an organization dedicated to empowering BIPOC artists and amplifying the call for justice both on and off the concert stage.

With an ease on camera, engaging personality, and a culturally-relevant framework, Angelica is an in-demand speaker, presenter, and performer for virtual and in-person engagements across the globe. Angelica has served organizations such as the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, the Sphinx Organization, Boston Conservatory at Berklee, NPR’s From the Top, and the European Network on Cultural Management and Policy.

As a passionate educator, Angelica serves as an Artistic Consultant for the Urban Youth Harp Ensemble and was a keynote speaker at the Woodruff Arts Center Educator Conference. She was recently celebrated as one of the youngest recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts & Humanities and the 2020 Atlanta Magazine’s Women Making a Mark Award; both awards recognized her significant contributions to the state of Georgia’s civic and cultural vitality through excellence and service. Angelica holds a Master of Music Industry Leadership from Northeastern University as a 2015 MLK Fellow and a Bachelor of Music from The Glenn Gould School of The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Canada where she studied with world-renowned harpist Judy Loman.

SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-2023 SCORE season also features two student performances on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems. Evening concerts take place at 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket.

“We seek the highest caliber of classical musicians, and unfortunately the first two oboe musicians we scheduled for this performance are accepting awards and had to reschedule,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews “We’re so excited to welcome Angelica to Valdosta to perform for our young people during the day and our mature audience in the evening. Join us on March 2 for this exceptional performance!”

The final of four concerts in the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series is April 25, 2023: Paolo Schianchi, guitar. For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.