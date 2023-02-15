//Turner Center hosts SCORE featuring Titus Underwood

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center hosts SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series featuring oboe player Titus Underwood.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces the third concert in their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features Titus Underwood on oboe. The concert will take place on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m., in the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

Titus Underwood is Principal Oboe of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Conservatory of Music associate professor, Emmy Award winner, and 2021 recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence award. He received his Master of Music from The Juilliard School and bachelors from the Cleveland Institute of Music. Also, he has played with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Miami Symphony Orchestra, Florida Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, Puerto Rico Symphony, and San Diego Symphony. Mr. Underwood has also played principal in Chineke! Orchestra, Gateways Music Festival, and Bellingham Festival of Music. Underwood serves as teaching artist for Aspen Music Festival and the National Youth Orchestras program at Carnegie Hall. He also teaches and mentors for the National Alliance for Audition Support program maintained by the League of American Orchestras, The Sphinx Organization, and New World Symphony. His latest project was a short film he directed entitled “A Tale of Two Tails.”

SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-2023 SCORE season also features two student performances on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems. Evening concerts take place at 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket.

“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center is proud to once again bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to experience professional classical music performances for free,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “The youth visits will also include gallery and concert etiquette and art gallery tours to help instill a lifelong appreciation of the arts.”

The final of four concerts in the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series is April 25, 2023: Paolo Schianchi, guitar.

For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.