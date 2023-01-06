//VSU offers Learning in Retirement opportunities

Share with friends

Photo: Learning in Retirement members learned how to unlock the mysteries of Mahjong, a tile-based game of skill, strategy, and chance, during the fall term.

VALDOSTA – VSU sponsors a member-led organization that is offering senior residents 70 opportunities to learn something new.

Learning in Retirement is excited to kick off another action-packed season of meeting the educational, physical, intellectual, and social needs of Valdosta State University’s South Georgia and North Florida friends and neighbors.

Learning in Retirement members recently visited the City of Valdosta’s Traffic Management Center.

A member-led and VSU-sponsored organization, Learning in Retirement offers area residents 50 years of age and older 70 opportunities to learn something new during Spring Semester 2023, which features a program lineup full of special events, excursions and tours, topics that are simply “good to know,” and classes in the areas of health and fitness, computers and technology, fine arts, literature, leisure, crafts, history, social studies, and science.

The fun begins Jan. 30 and continues through early May.

Founded in January 1996, Learning in Retirement provides a unique opportunity for cultural growth, lifelong learning, and recreation. The program offerings and curriculum are chosen, designed, and often led by the members, encouraging peer learning and active member participation.

Learning in Retirement capitalizes on the strengths and experiences of older adults, empowering them to continue learning, expand their horizons, and enhance their personal development.

During Fall Semester 2022, Learning in Retirement members had an opportunity to bowl for fun and for fitness.

Membership costs $75 per person per semester — fall and spring —and allows members to participate in as many Learning in Retirement classes and activities as their schedules can accommodate. Yearly memberships are available for $135. A few special activities require an additional fee, which is noted in advance.

New members are always welcome.

An Open House is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for anyone who wants to learn more about Learning in Retirement and/or register for the spring term.

The Office of Professional and Community Education (PACE) at VSU hosts Learning in Retirement at the Regional Center for Continuing Education, located at 903 N. Patterson St.

VSU PACE is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the region by providing educational, artistic, cultural, technological, and economic development activities and programs. It works to develop and present programs and activities for professional and personal enrichment of community persons of all ages.

Call (229) 245-6484 or email pace@valdosta.edu to learn more.

https://www.valdosta.edu/pace/programs/lir/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/177509944265/