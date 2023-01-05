//VSC hosts District Spelling Bee







VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers for district schools on January 20, 2023.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools will host a District Spelling Bee for the top 3 spellers from Horne Learning Center, J.L. Lomax Elementary, J.L. Newbern Middle, Pinevale Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, S.L. Mason Elementary, Valdosta Early College Academy, Valdosta Middle, and W.G. Nunn Elementary compete for the title of VCS Spelling Bee Champion!

The VCS District Spelling Bee will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 9:00 am in the VCS Performing Arts Center on the campus of the old Valdosta High School located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.