//Lowndes and Valdosta schools will reopen Friday

LOWNDES/VALDOSTA – Both Lowndes county and Valdosta city school systems will reopen on Friday, November 11.

The official releases are shown below:

LOWNDES

After consulting with emergency officials, school officials have decided Lowndes County Schools and system offices will reopen tomorrow, Friday, November 11th.

We look forward to seeing your student at school tomorrow and will provide further updates if necessary.

VALDOSTA

Valdosta City Schools will reopen on Friday, November 11.

After meeting with local emergency officials earlier today, we feel confident that the storm will be far north of us by the time bus routes begin running on Friday morning. While we still anticipate heavy wind and rains throughout this evening, we encourage everyone to stay off the roads and in their homes until the worst of it passes.

Thank you for your understanding and patience, we look forward to seeing everyone back at school on Friday.