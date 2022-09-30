//J.L. Newbern interim principal announced

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education has named Ms. Valica Sampson as the interim principal of J.L. Newbern Middle School.

Ms. Sampson has been in Valdosta City Schools since January 2004. She began her career as a special education teacher at J.L. Newbern Middle School and served in that role until May of 2010. In the fall of 2010 Sampson was promoted to assistant principal of Valdosta Middle School where she stayed for 11 years. During the summer of 2021 she was promoted to assistant director of the VCS Program for Exceptional Children.

Sampson said, “Newbern is where I began my journey in public education as a teacher and where my passion for educating students was amplified. I am elated and grateful to have been entrusted with the responsibility of becoming the interim principal for J.L. Newbern Middle School. After spending over a decade as a middle school assistant principal and one year at the district level providing support to schools, I am enthusiastic and ready to meet the challenges of being an effective leader for J.L. Newbern.”

Ms. Sampson received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Valdosta State University in 1992. In 2007, she earned her Masters of Education from Cambridge College and in 2009, her Education Specialist Degree from Nova Southeastern University. And finally, in 2010 she received her Master of Arts for Teachers in Special Education from Valdosta State University.

Superintendent, Dr. William “Todd” Cason said he recommended Ms. Sampson to the Valdosta Board of Education with confidence.

“I have no doubt that Ms. Sampson can successfully lead the students and staff of J.L. Newbern Middle School. During her tenure as an administrator within the Valdosta City Schools, she has proven herself to be a student and staff-centered leader. I look forward to her excelling in this new position while cultivating a positive culture and climate for the Newbern family.”