//Lowndes receives limited supply of Monkeypox Vaccine

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Health Department has received a limited supply of Monkeypox Vaccine that will be available by appointment.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has received a limited supply of JYNNEOS Monkeypox Vaccine and will begin taking appointments on Friday, August 5.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, appointments will only be offered at Lowndes County Health Department (206 South Patterson Street, Valdosta) initially.

At this time vaccinations are only available to individuals who are 18 years of age or older, individuals who are not showing any symptoms of Monkeypox, and those who fit into one of the specific populations below:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox

Vaccination is not recommended for individuals who are experiencing symptoms of Monkeypox. Symptoms include headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion, cough, or a rash that may be located on or near the genitals but could also be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of Monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider or local health department to request testing.

For more information on Monkeypox visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.

The Jynneos vaccination is given in a two-dose series, administered four weeks apart.

Appointments are required for vaccination. To schedule a vaccination appointment, call the Lowndes County Health Department at (229)333-5257.