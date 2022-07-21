//Health Department hosts “Back to School Bash”

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The South Health District is holding a “Back to School Bash” with goodie bags for children who receive their vaccinations.

Lowndes County Health Department encourages parents to beat the end of summer rush and get their child’s back to school vaccinations. To make the process easier for parents, the health department will be hosting its annual “Back to School Bash” on July 25-29 and August 1-5.

The health department offers immunizations every day, but during the back-to-school bash each child who receives their vaccinations will be given a free goodie bag as well as snacks.

Immunizations that children may need before starting school include Tdap, meningococcal, the human papillomavirus (HPV) series or catch-up immunizations, including chickenpox, MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and hepatitis B.

Parents are reminded that all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need proof of a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4), unless their first dose was received on or after their 16th birthday.

MCV4 or meningococcal conjugate vaccine, is a two-dose booster shot. It helps protect against four types of the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease (serogroups A, C, W and Y). While most people who get the vaccine do not have any serious side effects it is always a possibility. The most common side effects include redness or pain where the shot was given and occasionally a fever. These side effects typically go away within 1-2 days.

Students entering the 7th grade also need documentation of one dose of meningococcal vaccine and one dose of an adolescent pertussis (whooping cough) booster immunization (called “Tdap”) to begin classes in the new school year. Proof of immunization must be documented on the Georgia immunization certificate (Form 3231).

In addition to vaccinations, Ear, Eye and Dental screening forms (Form 3300) will also be available during the back-to-school bash. Form 3330 is required for all students entering a Georgia school for the first time.

“Each year we see a rush at the end of the summer of children needing their back-to-school immunizations,” said Kim Davis, RN County Nurse Manager for Lowndes County Health Department. “We love hosting this event because it offers parents a chance to beat the rush and get their child’s vaccinations without the long wait times.”

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District also wants to remind all parents and students that vaccination remains one of our best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 6 months and older are available through the health department.

Lowndes County Health Department is located at 206 South Patterson Street in Valdosta. For more information on the back-to-school bash and to schedule your appointment, call the health department at 229-333-5257.