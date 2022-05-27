//VCS recognizes 2022 retirees from the district
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recognized 26 men and women retiring from across the school district with 547 combined years.

The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 26 retirees from across the school district during their work session on May 24, 2022. Together, these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 547 years working with the boys and girls of Valdosta City Schools.

The evening began with a reception for each of the retiring employees and their special guests featuring hors d’oeruvres prepared by the VHS Culinary Arts program.  Before dismissing for the meeting, Ms. Carolyn Haigler was presented with a bouquet of flowers created by the VHS FFA/Horticulture program.  Ms. Haigler is retiring with 41 years of service to VCS and 43 years overall in education. 

During the recognition portion of the meeting each retiree was presented with an engraved acrylic wildcat paw denoting their years of service in Valdosta City Schools.  Many retirees also had several more service from other school systems in our community, our state and nation.  In addition to the paw, each one also received a VCS gold card, affording them with the opportunity of free admission into athletic, fine arts and other events across the district.  Lastly, each retiree leaving the district with more than 15 years of service to VCS received a retiree bonus approved by the Valdosta Board of Education in 2021.  Retirees with 15 up to 20 years of service received a check for $250.  Anyone with 21 years or more received a check for $500. 

The retirees for the 2021-22 school year are:

Sara BattlesJ.L. Lomax Elementary School14 years of service
Shannon BestW.G. Nunn Elementary School30 years of service
Elizabeth BlakleySallas Mahone Elementary School15 years of service
Ann BoyettCentral Office21 years of service
Virginia BriggsValdosta High School26 years of service
Cassandra CaesarValdosta High School22 years of service
Janet CothronJ.L. Newbern Middle School22 years of service
Maureen FennessyPinevale Elementary School1 year of service
Johnny FlucasCustodial Services30 years of service
Carolyn HaiglerCentral Office41 years of service
Carolyn HarrisJ.L. Newbern Middle School16 years of service
Victoria HennlySallas Mahone Elementary School 31 years of service
Cindy HorneW.G. Nunn Elementary School22 years of service
Joy JenningsCentral Office25 Years of Service
Vicki PetersonPinevale Elementary School5 years of service
Cindy Kay PlumlyValdosta High School19 years of service
Sheila RobertsJ.L. Lomax Elementary School33 years of service
Roger RomeHorne Learning Center8 years of service
Tracie SermonsCentral Office27 years of service
Nancy ShiverValdosta High School10 years of service
Becky StromCentral Office – School Nutrition28 years of service
Gaynell TaylorValdosta Middle School12 years of service
Deborah TerrellValdosta Middle School14 years of service
Angie WarrenW.G. Nunn Elementary School30 years of service
Kathy WeldonW.G. Nunn Elementary School26 years of service
Pam YoungValdosta Middle School19 years of service

Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent said, “We are forever grateful for each of these dedicated individual’s selfless service not only to our boys and girls, but to our community as a whole. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”

