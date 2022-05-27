//VCS recognizes 2022 retirees from the district

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools recognized 26 men and women retiring from across the school district with 547 combined years.



The Valdosta Board of Education recognized 26 retirees from across the school district during their work session on May 24, 2022. Together, these outstanding men and women have spent an accumulated 547 years working with the boys and girls of Valdosta City Schools.

The evening began with a reception for each of the retiring employees and their special guests featuring hors d’oeruvres prepared by the VHS Culinary Arts program. Before dismissing for the meeting, Ms. Carolyn Haigler was presented with a bouquet of flowers created by the VHS FFA/Horticulture program. Ms. Haigler is retiring with 41 years of service to VCS and 43 years overall in education.

During the recognition portion of the meeting each retiree was presented with an engraved acrylic wildcat paw denoting their years of service in Valdosta City Schools. Many retirees also had several more service from other school systems in our community, our state and nation. In addition to the paw, each one also received a VCS gold card, affording them with the opportunity of free admission into athletic, fine arts and other events across the district. Lastly, each retiree leaving the district with more than 15 years of service to VCS received a retiree bonus approved by the Valdosta Board of Education in 2021. Retirees with 15 up to 20 years of service received a check for $250. Anyone with 21 years or more received a check for $500.

The retirees for the 2021-22 school year are:

Sara Battles J.L. Lomax Elementary School 14 years of service Shannon Best W.G. Nunn Elementary School 30 years of service Elizabeth Blakley Sallas Mahone Elementary School 15 years of service Ann Boyett Central Office 21 years of service Virginia Briggs Valdosta High School 26 years of service Cassandra Caesar Valdosta High School 22 years of service Janet Cothron J.L. Newbern Middle School 22 years of service Maureen Fennessy Pinevale Elementary School 1 year of service Johnny Flucas Custodial Services 30 years of service Carolyn Haigler Central Office 41 years of service Carolyn Harris J.L. Newbern Middle School 16 years of service Victoria Hennly Sallas Mahone Elementary School 31 years of service Cindy Horne W.G. Nunn Elementary School 22 years of service Joy Jennings Central Office 25 Years of Service Vicki Peterson Pinevale Elementary School 5 years of service Cindy Kay Plumly Valdosta High School 19 years of service Sheila Roberts J.L. Lomax Elementary School 33 years of service Roger Rome Horne Learning Center 8 years of service Tracie Sermons Central Office 27 years of service Nancy Shiver Valdosta High School 10 years of service Becky Strom Central Office – School Nutrition 28 years of service Gaynell Taylor Valdosta Middle School 12 years of service Deborah Terrell Valdosta Middle School 14 years of service Angie Warren W.G. Nunn Elementary School 30 years of service Kathy Weldon W.G. Nunn Elementary School 26 years of service Pam Young Valdosta Middle School 19 years of service

Dr. Todd Cason, superintendent said, “We are forever grateful for each of these dedicated individual’s selfless service not only to our boys and girls, but to our community as a whole. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!”